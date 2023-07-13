Independent Online
Thursday, July 13, 2023

Durban kids stumble across infant skeletal remains while playing

A packet containing what appears to be human bones was also found in a packet. Picture: RUSA

Published 1h ago

Children playing near a bush in Inanda, Durban, made a disturbing find of what appears to be the skeletal remains of an infant.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA reported that they received a call and responded to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The children informed their parents, who then contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) for assistance.

The officers had to walk a distance on an unpaved path to reach the remains. They were directed to a bush where the location of the skull was indicated.

Another packet containing several bones was also discovered. The scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar occurrence in January, when a family on the KZN North Coast woke up to the gruesome discovery of a human skull on their lawn.

The homeowner informed Reaction Unit SA that his dogs had a habit of leaving the yard through a hole in the fence to explore a dense bush nearby. It is believed that the dogs found the human remains and brought them back to the yard while the family was asleep.

Balram noted that the jaw bone on the skull appeared to be fractured or dislocated. The police were called to the scene.

IOL News

