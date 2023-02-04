Durban lawyer jailed for 3 years for fraud

Durban - A Durban attorney is spending the weekend in Westville Prison after he was convicted of fraud on Thursday. Shameer Goolabjith, 41, was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court to five years behind bars.

The National Prosecuting Authority said two years of the sentence was wholly suspended. Goolabjith will serve an effective three years imprisonment. According to NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, in July 2015 Goolabjith falsified a claim purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the Minister of Police. “He did this without any instruction or request from the complainant. The potential prejudice of the claim is estimated at R100 000.”

In court, Senior Public Prosecutor, Nkululeko Frank Msiya led the testimonies of the complainant, his wife, and the evidence following an effective search warrant. After sentencing, Goolabjith, represented by his attorney, made an application for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction. On Friday morning the application was denied.

“He then advised the court that they want to petition a judge on this decision. “The case was therefore adjourned for a bail application pending the petition process.” Kara said Goolabjith remains in custody.

