Durban man arrested for chopping his grandmother’s head off with a bush knife

*Warning graphic details* A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his grandmother.

The incident took place on Maurice Nicholas Road in Pinetown on Friday night at around 9pm. “Pinetown police responded to reports of a man who was walking around the yard of an apartment at an estate on Maurice Nicholas Road. “Upon arrival, the victim's body was found lying in the bedroom without the head, which was found in the lounge.

“The suspect was found in the scene wearing blood-stained clothes. It was then discovered that the suspect had cut off his grandmother's head with a bush knife.” Police said the suspect was immediately arrested. “Intial investigations have revealed that the suspect was previously admitted into a rehabilitation centre due to drug abuse. The motive of the killing has not yet been established.”

In another incident, in March this year, a Durban man was found not criminally responsible for the murder of his mother. Krishen Pillay, 40, was found to not be mentally fit to stand trial and will be detained at the Fort Napier Hospital. Pillay, who suffers from schizophrenia, was arrested shortly after the murder on the morning of May 13, 2023 at their Glen Anil home.