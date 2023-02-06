Durban - A Durban man arrested for swearing at his 6-year-old stepson in a voice recording that has gone viral is expected to appear in court on Monday. The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was arrested on January 31 in the Kharawastan area.

He made a first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court that same day, charged with assault and the ill-treatment of a child in terms of the Children’s Act. The matter was adjourned to today for address verification and a bail application. In the 10-minute voice recording, the man hurls profanities at the child over his prolonged use of the toilet and why his school shoes were left in the car.

A female is also heard complaining about the child. The child is then ordered to hold his ears and go up and down as a form of punishment. The child tries to explain himself, but the man continues to call him an idiot and useless.

The little boy refers to the man as dad. It was Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA who lifted the lid on the abusive voice note. Balram, at the time, said they were working with SAPS and other stakeholders to have the man arrested.

There has been an outcry on social media, calling for justice for the little boy. In addition, people want more family members to be accountable. According to Balram, the boy is now with his biological father.