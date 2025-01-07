Durban man charged with murder after allegedly dismembering girlfriend over infidelity

A man from Folweni in Durban was arrested for allegedly brutally dismembering his girlfriend, Bongekile Mkhize, 32, with a bush knife on Sunday, at Mangamazini Reserve, Folweni, after accusing her of cheating. When Mduduzi Masuku, 32, appeared in the UMbumbulu Magistrate’s Court earlier on Tuesday for murder, he stated that he would enter a guilty plea and did not want a lawyer.

However, because Legal Aid is free, the court suggested that he use it. “You are charged with a very serious offence; it could be a schedule five or six. If you don’t know the law’, it’s always advisable that you get some legal representation. But if you know the law, it is fine,” advised Judge M. Moodley. Masuku changed his mind and said he would require a Legal Aid representative. The matter was postponed to January 15 for bail application.

Bongekile Mkhize was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on Sunday. Picture: TikTok Meanwhile, a reliable source told IOL News that Mkhize had two boyfriends and the other boyfriend used to insult Masuku and say he had a small private part. The source said this angered Masuku, who confronted Mkhize about how her other boyfriend knew those details about his privates. On the day Mkhize was killed, the source said she had been to Max’s Lifestyle at uMlazi with her other boyfriend. When they returned to Mkhize’s home, Masuku was waiting with a bush knife. Upon seeing this, the other boyfriend ran away, while Masuku dismembered Mkhize’s head and other body parts.

Mkhize’s brother, Phindani Mkhize, said his sister had been receiving threats from Masuku. He said on the fateful day, his sister had gone out with her friends. “The text we saw on her cellphone was from Masuku telling her that he was waiting for her. He said he was drinking alcohol for her. He even sent her the images of alcohol,” said Phindani. He said his sister never discussed her love life with him and he did not know how long they had been together with the accused. He said that when his sister returned from Max’s Lifestyle with her friends, Masuku was already waiting for her in her house, hiding behind some blocks.

“Her friends told us that Masuku was carrying a bush knife and he came gun blazing towards them and hacked Mkhize’s car. Her friends ran away and he had his way with her. I got a call from my 12-year-old nephew saying someone was slicing his mother,” explained Phindani. He said while he and his other brother were on their way, his nephew called again to say his mother was no longer moving and breathing. Phindani said there was no way his sister could survive because of her injuries. “This man intended to kill her,” he said.