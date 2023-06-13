Durban man dumped in Umlazi after Merc hijacked outside popular Glenwood pub

Durban - Durban police are on the hunt for suspects who hijacked and kidnapped a man in Clark Road on the Berea on Monday night. Messages began circulating on community WhatsApp groups just after 7pm alleging that the man was taken from a parking lot.

It was reported that three armed men forced the owner of the white Mercedes Benz into his vehicle and drove off. Speaking to IOL, the man's friend, who would not be named, said he was dropped off in Umlazi, south of Durban a short while later. "At gunpoint, the suspects allegedly forced the 33-year-old victim into the back seat and drove to Umlazi where he was dropped.“

Umbilo police are investigating a case of carjacking, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. This incident comes just days after a 24-year-old woman escaped her kidnappers by jumping out of a moving vehicle. IOL previously reported that the woman was walking on Weston Road when she was approached by two males travelling in a white Kia.

At the time, police said the woman was allegedly robbed of her cellphone and was forced into a vehicle by unknown suspects. Netshiunda said police attended to the scene and a shootout ensued between SAPS and the suspects. He said the woman sustained injuries to her head and body.