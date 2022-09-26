Durban man shot in legs during attempted hijacking

Durban: A man was shot during an attempted hijacking in Manor Garden on Sunday evening. Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, said they responded to reports of a shooting incident in Wheeler Road at around 7.30pm.

“On arrival, paramedics found the man, believed to be in his sixties, in a serious condition. “He has sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and was stabilised on the scene by paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital. “ALS Paramedics would like to urge motorists to be vigilant of their surroundings, especially on entering and exiting their residences.”

He said the SAPS was on the scene and would be investigating. In a separate incident on Sunday, Inkosi Security said its members responded to an attempted hijacking on Whitaker Avenue in Reservoir Hills. According to the incident report, a woman was in her garage when she was approached by three men who tried to take her vehicle.

The woman’s husband said that when the suspect spotted other family members, they drew their firearms and fled on foot into a white Polo sedan. The suspects are believed to have stolen the keys to the vehicle. IOL