Durban man under police guard after wife strangled, drowned in swimming pool on Valentine’s Day

Durban - A Durban husband accused of killing his wife on Valentine’s Day is in hospital under police guard. The man who is in his 50s is accused of strangling his wife and then trying to drown her in their swimming pool.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Umbilo police are investigating a murder case following an incident where a woman and man were found floating in the pool at their home in Jameson Crescent in Umbilo. “The woman was confirmed dead at the scene while the man was taken to hospital for medical attention and remains under police guard. He will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon,” Gwala said. It is alleged the couple had been arguing and that the husband allegedly strangled his wife and then dragged her to the pool.

He is alleged to have also jumped into the pool. The woman was rescued by a delivery guy who jumped over the wall. It is alleged the husband slit his wrists during the altercation.

Garrith Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services, together with Emer-G-Med, arrived on the scene to find a woman in her fifties in a state of cardiac arrest after being pulled from the swimming pool. “Despite Advanced Life Support resuscitation efforts for over half an hour, the patient did not survive and was declared deceased on the scene. “A male, believed to be in his fifties, had also sustained injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required,” he said.

