Durban man who dumped woman’s body at beach ‘out of fear’ due in court

Durban - A 23-year-old man who handed himself over to the police after he allegedly knocked down and killed three women pedestrians is expected to make his first appearance in the Umlazi Court on Tuesday. KwaZulu Natal police said the man reportedly fatally ran over three women on Jeffels Road in Prospecton, Durban South.

The accident took place on December 3 at around 1:30am. “One of the victims was reportedly thrown into his vehicle due to the impact and the suspect claimed that he dumped her dumped her body at the beach out of fear,” said spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. It is understood the man then parked the car at his parents home in Isipingo Rail.

Netshiunda said the man handed himself over to police hours after the accident. “He will appear before the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of culpable homicide, defeating the ends of justice and concealment of a corpse,” said Netshiunda. Meanwhile, early on Tuesday, a traffic officer was killed while performing his duties on the KZN North Coast.

Paramedics said every effort was made to save the man who sadly succumbed to his injuries before being transported to hospital. According to IPSS Medical Rescue the officer was struck by a car on the R102 between Darnall and Stanger while carrying out his duties. “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of Medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” said spokesperson Dylan Meyrick.

