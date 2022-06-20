Durban man who killed his son mistaking him for an intruder to appear in court

Durban - A Durban father who fatally wounded his 10-year-old son after mistaking him for an intruder, will appear in court on Tuesday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the investigation was on-going and sensitive at this stage.

Spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “IPID is investigating a case where a police officer fatally wounded his son with his service pistol over the weekend after he mistook him for an intruder,” She said the incident took place on Sunday morning in the Manor Gardens area. “It is alleged a man was asleep when he heard his son shouting for help. When he woke up he saw an unknown man at the window. He fetched his firearm and fired shots through the window.”

The man did not know his son was outside. The son sustained bullet wounds to his chest and foot. When the policeman noticed it was his son that was shot, he was assisted by neighbours who rushed them to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries.

