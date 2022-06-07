Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Durban Metro police mourns colleague knocked dead on Higginson Highway

Durban Metro Constable Ntokozo Ndlele was knocked dead on the Higginson Highway on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Durban: A Durban metro police officer who was knocked dead on Higginson Highway on Friday has been remembered as a bright, bubbly and charming individual.

Constable Ntokozo Ndlele, 42, from New Germany, Pinetown, was knocked dead while performing her duties on the Higginson Highway on Friday.

Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens described Ndlele’s death as a tremendous loss to all concerned. She said Ndlele had 18 years of service with the department.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. She will be sorely missed.”

Ndele, a mother of two, will be laid to rest on Saturday, just past Pietermaritzburg.

Paul Herbst from Medi-Response said they responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the M1 near Chatsworth.

“On arrival of crews, it was established that a metro police officer had been conducting duties when she was struck by a vehicle.

“Medi Response and EMRS advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured officer, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.”

IOL

