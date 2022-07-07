Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, July 7, 2022

Durban mom accused of killing toddler with rolling pin appears in court

Durban Magistrate's Court

Published 16m ago

Durban - A Durban mother accused of killing her toddler by assaulting her with a wooden rolling pin made a third appearance in court on Wednesday.

According to Natasha Kara, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the accused made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

“The matter was remanded to 10 August for the State to book a bed for the accused to undergo psychological evaluation.”

Kara said the woman was remanded in police custody.

The 33-year-old accused is charged with the murder of her three-year-old daughter on May 31.

She cannot be named because she has another minor child.

At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police proceeded to an apartment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at around 8pm after receiving a complaint.

“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head.”

Police said the motive for the killing was unknown.

IOL

