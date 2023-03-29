Durban mom attacked by daughter with hammer, shortly after finishing the gardening

Durban – A case of attempted murder is being investigated after a Durban mother was allegedly attacked by her daughter with a hammer. The 66 year old had been cleaning her yard when her daughter visited her.

It is alleged the daughter asked her mother to borrow a hammer. The mother told the daughter that the hammer was in the garage and continued with her work. The incident took place on Tuesday before 8am.

It is alleged that when the mother finished cleaning and entered the home, her daughter struck her with a hammer as she was walking to her room. The mother was struck three times and fell to the ground and the daughter also fell in the scuffle. She managed to strike her daughter and scream for neighbours to help her.

SAPS was called to the scene where the daughter was arrested and the mother rushed to hospital for further care. SAPS has been approached for comment on the case and will be updated once received. In another incident earlier this month, a 16-year-old girl was arrested for the murder of her mother in Lesedi Park, Limpopo.