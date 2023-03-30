Durban mom living in fear after opening rape case: Cops accuse her of lying and put her in same van with suspect

Durban – A Durban mother is living in fear after she allegedly tried to open a charge of rape but was instead charged for lying. The woman who cannot be named said she was raped on March 8, in the Bluff area while walking home.

She said she knew the suspect. The victim said she went to the police station and opened a case of rape. The woman claimed that she was interviewed by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit and she was released.

The victim alleged that she was never given a case number or received a follow up call from the detective. “I then saw him (the suspect) sitting in a sports field amongst children and contacted the police about the investigation. “I was taken by the police to do a pointing out and the suspect was arrested.”

The suspect was later released. “He then arrived at my home and threatened to kill me and my three children. “I was terrified and went to the police station to open a case of intimidation.”

She said police arrested the suspect. “I was then contacted by the FCS department and I was charged with defeating the ends of justice and I was taken to a holding cells.” The victim said she was forced to leave her three little children.

She claimed that the suspect and her travelled in the back of the police van to court the next day. “He tormented me all the way to court. I was in tears.” The victim said the charge of defeating the ends of justice was never placed on the roll and she was sent back home.