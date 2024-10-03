Independent Online
Durban police probe motive behind Effingham stabbings

An elderly woman and her teenage grandson were stabbed to death in a violent attack at their home. Picture: KZN VIP

Published Oct 3, 2024

Greenwood Park police are piecing together the circumstances surrounding the murders of two Effingham residents, on Wednesday morning.

A 74-year-old woman and a teenage boy were stabbed to death at their home in Sim Place, in Effingham.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency teams rushed to the home just after 10.30am where they found three people were stabbed.

"The elderly woman and teenager sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased at the scene," he said.

According to KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a 50-year-old woman was also injured and was taken to hospital for medical care.

Tyron Powell of Marshall Security added that the wounded woman sustained severe lacerations to her neck and arms.

"Police in Greenwood Park are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder," Netshuinda confirmed.

Ward councillor, Andrew Akkers, visited the home following the murders.

"I went down to Sim Place to sympathise with the family after hearing about this devastating incident. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We will allow the authorities to conduct their investigation and follow the proper processes. Once we receive more information, we will be in a better position to comment. Our condolences go out to the bereaved family," Akkers said.

No arrests have been effected as yet and police investigations continue.

IOL News

