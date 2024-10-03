Durban police probe motive behind Effingham stabbings

Greenwood Park police are piecing together the circumstances surrounding the murders of two Effingham residents, on Wednesday morning. A 74-year-old woman and a teenage boy were stabbed to death at their home in Sim Place, in Effingham.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency teams rushed to the home just after 10.30am where they found three people were stabbed. "The elderly woman and teenager sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased at the scene," he said. According to KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a 50-year-old woman was also injured and was taken to hospital for medical care.

Tyron Powell of Marshall Security added that the wounded woman sustained severe lacerations to her neck and arms. "Police in Greenwood Park are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder," Netshuinda confirmed. Ward councillor, Andrew Akkers, visited the home following the murders.