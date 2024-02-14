Durban ‘psychic’ ordered to pay back money to distraught family who believed she was talking to their dead relative

A KwaZulu-Natal woman who paraded as a psychic has to pay back a family she duped into believing she could communicate with their dead loved one. According to the court order, handed down by the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Deborah Govender has to pay R4,992,778.61 to Kajal Aheer and R540,000 to Aheer’s father, Vinesh Gokul Aheer.

Aheer’s mother passed away from a heart attack in July 2015 and they engaged Govender’s services to communicate with the deceased mother. Aheer, who lives in Greytown, saw Govender's advert on Gumtree and asked her to connect with them with her mother. The family believed Govender had supernatural powers which enabled her to pray to a deity and connect with the dead. Aheer relocated to Durban to be closer to Govender for the ‘readings’.

Govender claimed to have communicated with Aheer’s mother who advised her that her mother was very happy and they (the deceased mother and Govender) were forming a relationship. Govender began blackmailing the family in 2017, claiming that there were people who wanted to harm them. Govender duped Aheer into believing that she could put a spell on those wanting to harm her, which she demanded money for protection.

After the purchase, Aheer rented the premises and paid monthly rent to her. Govender also demanded that Aheer purchase a Ford Mustang for her. According to court documents, Govender threatened to 'expose' Aheer who shared intimate details about her life, and demanded more money from her.

Over the years, Aheer gave hundreds of thousands of Rands to Govender as well as jewellery and a vehicle which Aheer's father had purchased for her. When Aheer told her brother about what was going on, he contacted a lawyer to assist and a protection order was obtained against Govender. During proceedings, a clinical psychologist Clive Willows, reported that Aheer was under duress in the relationship because the defendant posed a threat to her safety, and had information that she had threatened to make public which would have negatively affected her personal, professional and public image. Willows testified that because of trauma bonding, the first plaintiff became vulnerable and open to abuse by the defendant.