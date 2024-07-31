Durban school robbery: Teachers forced to transfer money from their bank accounts

A day after a teacher was shot dead in the presence of Grade R pupils at a Durban school, another school has come under attack. The KwaZulu-Natal department of education said armed gunmen stormed Mukelani Primary School in KwaMashu on Tuesday.

“According to reports, a group of criminals stormed the school premises, accosted and robbed the teachers of their personal belongings. That also forced them to transfer money from their accounts under duress,” KZN education department Muzi Mahlambi said. He said the education department strongly condemned this “deplorable act”. “The KwaZulu-Natal department of education is deeply concerned and saddened by this incident,” he said.

“The safety and security of our educators and learners are of paramount importance, and such acts of violence and intimidation are entirely unacceptable.” KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said they would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available. “As a department, we strongly condemn these criminal acts, preying on soft targets, our educators, who are hard at work in moulding ideal citizens.”

The department said it was working closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Mahlambi said the department was committed to providing the necessary support to the affected educators and the school community during this distressing time. “Measures are being put in place to enhance policing at Mukelani Primary School and other schools in the region to prevent such incidents from recurring.”

The department urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment and will be added once received. On Monday the 46-year-old teacher died after two suspects allegedly stormed the school in Ntuzuma and opened fire.