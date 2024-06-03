Durban stabbing: 10-year-old survivor told police they were attacked because they supported Palestine

A 10-year-old girl who watched her relative die in their home told police they came under attack because of their support for Palestine. The family was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning in their Hyder Road home in Glenmore.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the motive for the violence was unknown. “Although a 10-year-old survivor has told the police that the suspect stated that he was stabbing them because they supported Palestine. The man also allegedly threatened to rape the little girl.” Explaining the events leading up to the murder incident, Netshiunda said: “Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Hyder Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and upon arrival at the crime scene, a man was found in possession of a blood-stained knife.

“A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds. “The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.” He said Umbilo SAPS arrested one man on scene.

Netshiunda said he faces charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said paramedics found a horrific scene on arrival. “A family had been attacked inside their house by an alleged suspect.

“Paramedics found three patients with multiple stabbing wounds. Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist. “Once triaged paramedics found that a female, believed to be in her forties, had sustained multiple fatal stab wounds to her body and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene. “Two men, believed to be father and son, were found to have multiple stab wounds to their body and were rushed in a critical state to hospital for further care.”