Durban teenager killed in his mother’s presence, as gunmen open fire on their home

A 19-year-old teenage boy was killed outside his home on Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting incident. The incident took place at around 7pm in Pelican Terrace, in Dawncrest, Verulam on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss, Prem Balram they received reports of a drive-by shooting and responded. “On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered a male in the yard. He was shot multiple times and demised prior to the arrival of first responders,” Balram said. “His mother was shot multiple times on her leg. She was expedited privately to hospital.”

Balram said it is alleged two men entered the yard and opened fire on the woman and her son. “The motive for the shooting was not immediately established.” Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by Verulam SA Police Service after victims were allegedly shot at Dawncrest in Verulam on Saturday night.

“A 19-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and two people were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive for the killing is unknown.” No suspects have arrested. In another shooting incident in Durban over the weekend.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident on Radcliffe Road in Montclair area south of Durban. “Paramedics found three men in the vehicle and immediately assessed them.. Unfortunately two males believed to be in their thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body and they were declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said. “One male also believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition.”