Durban tow truck owner wounded in drive-by shooting in the Berea

Durban - The owner of a well-known towing company was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Thursday, just after 6pm. At the crime scene, a car guard, who was speaking anonymously, said he was on duty when he heard loud bangs.

“A white Mercedes was driving along the road and a Toyota Etios drove up behind it. Next thing, someone from the Etios started shooting. “About 15 shots were fired and then the car sped off,” the man claimed. He alleged that the shooter used an AK-47 rifle.

Picture: Supplied Picture: Supplied Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said medics were alerted to the shooting, outside a well-known bakery in the Berea area.

“Whilst mobile to the scene we were informed by members of local security as well as the South African Police Services who were first on the scene to cancel, as the victim who had been shot was rushed to hospital by members of the public,” Van Reenen said. At this stage, the man’s condition is unknown. Police are investigating further.

Last month, a tow truck driver was gunned down in Sandile Thusi Road. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the driver and an e-hailing driver were standing outside their vehicles when they were shot at. “The motive for the shooting is yet to be established and a search for the suspects is under way,” he said.

Naicker said Durban Central police were investigating two counts of murder. In September last year, a tow truck driver was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on the N2, near the old Durban airport. At the time, Van Reenen said the man sustained a single gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene.