Durban trio pull a switcheroo on driver who allegedly tried to rob them

Durban - A man, who allegedly tried to rob three people, has been arrested after the trio pulled a switcheroo on him. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the 25-year-old stopped alongside Dumisani Makhaye Highway to offer three people a lift.

Gwala said the three got into the vehicle, and the man drove off. "A short while later, the driver stopped at the side of the road, pulled out his firearm and demanded their personal belongings," she said. Gwala added that one of the three managed to overpower the driver and turned the gun on him. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the scuffle.

"The suspect (driver) managed to get out of the car and ran away, leaving his car behind,“ Gwala said. The trio drove the car to the local police station, where they reported what happened to the police. "A case of armed robbery was opened for investigation at KwaDabeka SAPS," she said.

Police said the driver arrived at the police station, wanting to open a case. He told police that he was car-jacked. Gwala said the man was then arrested for the armed robbery and has since appeared in court. He is due back in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court next week.

