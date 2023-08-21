Durban woman arrested for strangling her newborn baby to death

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the murder incident allegedly took place on August 17.

"Police responded to reports of murder at the Siyanda area in KwaMashu on August 20. "It is alleged the mother had given birth on August 17 and allegedly strangled the baby to death and threw the baby in the nearby bushes," he said. Netshiunda said she will appear in court soon.

It is alleged that the accused’s sister made the discovery when she visited the home and saw blood. After questioning her sister, she then reported the matter to police. It is further alleged that the woman killed the baby because she was afraid her boyfriend would find out she had been cheating, and it was allegedly not his baby.

Police did not disclose the motive for the killing. In a similar incident, a Durban mother who assaulted her toddler daughter with a rolling pin, resulting in her death, will appear in the Durban High Court in October for a pre-trial conference. The woman is accused of killing the child at a flat in Yusuf Dadoo Street in the Durban CBD on May 31, 2022.

Police said the child was also strangled. She remains behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner. The motive for the killing has not been disclosed.