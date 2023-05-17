Independent Online
Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Durban woman in court for allegedly selling R720 000 house she didn't own to her relatives

A Chatsworth woman was arrested after she allegedly sold a house she was not authorised to sell. Picture: Pixabay

Published 34m ago

Durban – A Chatsworth woman who allegedly sold a house she was not authorised to sell and then pocketed the money, has been arrested.

Vanishree Nadar is set to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court again next week for the continuation of her bail application.

Nadar is accused of selling the home to one of her relatives for R720 000 and using the money for her own benefit.

She was arrested after her relative realised the transfer was not going through and raised the alarm bells.

After speaking to an attorney, the relative allegedly found out that the house they had purchased was never for sale and that Nadar did not have the authority to sell the house.

It is further alleged she used all of the R720 000.

Nadar faces a charge of fraud and is behind bars.

According to the State, Nadar has a further matter pending of theft of a motor vehicle and corruption pending against her in a Chatsworth court. In that matter, she is appearing with a co-accused who is the owner of a tow truck company based in Chatsworth.

In April last year, a North West woman who pretended to be an estate agent and duped someone of R200 000 was jailed to 11 years behind bars.

Priscilla Zingiwe Molosiwa, 64, represented herself as a real estate agent and offered to sell a home in Mafikeng.

The Hawks spokesperson in the North West Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said she found a buyer who made a transfer of R200 000 into her bank account as she had represented herself as the facilitator to transfer the property.

“She, however, appropriated the money for her own benefit and failed to facilitate the transfer.”

Crime and courtsFraudPropertyHousing

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
