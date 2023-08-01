Durban woman kills intruder by throwing boiling water on him

The incident took place before 5 pm on Monday.

A home owner in Berea acted swiftly when a robber armed with a knife broke into her house.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “It is alleged that the woman was at her residence on Ferndale Road when an unknown man broke the kitchen door and entered the house armed with a knife. The victim poured boiling water over the suspect as she screamed for help."

According to Netshiunda, the suspect ran to the front lawn in agony and died from his injuries shortly after.

Berea police are investigating charges of attempted robbery and an inquest.