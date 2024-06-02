Durban’s bloody Sunday: Two killed, five hurt in separate incidents

It’s been a gory weekend in Durban, with two people killed and at least five more with injuries ranging from moderate to critical in three separate incidents. In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman was stabbed to death and two others critically wounded, following an attack at their home in Glenmore, in Durban.

According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, a woman, in her 40s, was fatally wounded. "There was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene. Two men, believed to be father and son were found to have multiple stab wounds to their body. Both were in a critical condition and required multiple Advanced Life Support techniques to stabilise them at the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required," he said. In a separate incident, two people were wounded in a shooting at a night club near the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Jamieson said when emergency teams arrived on scene, they found that a man and a woman, both in their early 20s, had been shot. "Once stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics, they were rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required," he said. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown, Jamieson added.

Meanwhile, a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Umgeni and Argyle roads. "Paramedics arrived on scene to find the wrecked vehicles in the junction. "Paramedics assessed both vehicles and found that the one driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on scene. The man was believed to be in his 30s," Jamieson said.