Durban’s ongoing tragedy: Missing people and mysterious deaths

Durban has been rocked by two tragic cases of missing persons whose stories ended in their untimely deaths. These incidents have sparked widespread public attention, highlighting concerns about safety, accountability, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding these disappearances.

The first case, which was reported on July 8, involves 18-year-old Nonkanyiso “Nonka” Mgwaba from KwaMashu, who left home on June 28, with her 33-year-old boyfriend. By the following evening, her boyfriend reported that Nonka had allegedly jumped out of his moving car on the N3 highway near Westville. Days later, the family identified her body after she passed away in hospital due to her injuries on July 1. In the second case, which was reported on September 9, where a 30-year-old Siba Olwethu Dlamini, a Durban resident, went missing after leaving a local hotel on the night of September 4. CCTV footage showed him heading toward South Beach, but he never returned.

Days later, his body washed ashore, and his family identified him at the Phoenix Mortuary. Both cases drew attention on social media, where families and communities rallied to find the missing individuals. Thousands shared posts seeking assistance, with some individual, like the nurse who recognized Nonka, stepping forward to provide critical information. Some of the people's reaction on Siba's death were as follows:

“This could be a criminal or it could be suicide. You never know what someone is going through often the ones who smile and laugh the most are hiding the most pain.“Leaving his belongings behind shows some form of premeditation,” said user Ange Harris. “Leaving his car keys and cellphone behind suggest something else.. I mean, whoever walks out without their phone..??? 🤔🤔🤔 Or maybe I just too many movies.. 😩😩😩Feel so sad for the family.. 💔💔💔 He was so young.. They must be going out of their minds trying to figure out what happened.. 😔😔😔,“ said user Bomikazy Evelyn Nosipho Maguire. The public outcry reflected deep frustration over the slow pace of investigations and the alarming frequency of such cases in Durban.

Despite the widespread attention, no arrests have been reported in Nonka’s case, and the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Similarly, Dlamini’s death has been classified as an inquest, and authorities have not yet determined the cause or intent behind the incident. These outcomes have left families and the public demanding answers, accountability, and faster action from law enforcement. While both cases remain under investigation, the lack of closure has exacerbated concerns about safety and justice in the city.