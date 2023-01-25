E-hailing driver killed, passenger robbed in Avoca

Durban - A Phoenix e-hailing driver was gunned down in Duffs Road, Avoca, on Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Pillay, 44, from Palmview, had been transporting a passenger from Cornubia Mall just after 2.30pm when tragedy struck.

It is alleged Pillay, who had been travelling in a blue Renault, was approached by two armed suspects after he had stopped his vehicle. The passenger was robbed of her cellphone and bag. It is alleged Pillay tried to drive away when one of the suspects shot him. His car came to a stop about 200m away.

Kyle van Reenan, of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in the Avoca area. “On arrival on scene, a male was found lying in the back seat of a crashed Renault light motor vehicle. “Closer inspection found the man to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and he was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said KwaMashu police were investigating a case of murder after a 44-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by unknown suspects on Tuesday. “It is alleged that the victim was ferrying a passenger when he was allegedly shot by two unknown suspects on Duffs Road. They were also reportedly robbed of their belongings.” In Durban, a man, believed to be in his thirties, was gunned down in the Cato Manor area inside his car.

