E-hailing driver shot dead in Durban, suspect nabbed

Durban: An e-hailing driver was killed in the Glenmore area in Durban on Tuesday night. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they received reports of a shooting incident on Grandel Road at around 6pm.

“We dispatched three vehicles and, on arrival, found a large crowd had gathered. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wound and was declared deceased on scene. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police received a complaint of a shooting on Grundel Road and proceeded to the scene.

“On arrival they found the body of a 38-year-old e-hailing driver with three gunshot wounds on the chest. “It is alleged that the victim was shot by two unknown suspects who requested his service. They drove away in his vehicle which was later recovered in KwaMashu.” Ngcobo said KwaMashu police arrested a 38-year-old suspect who was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“A case of possession of unlawful firearm was opened at KwaMashu police station. The suspect is expected to appear today in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court for possession of unlicensed firearm and will appear on Monday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for murder and carjacking.” In a separate incident on Monday, a Durban e-hailing driver was critically injured after he was stabbed several times by hijackers who stole his vehicle while he waited to collect passengers in Greenwood Park. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell told The Mercury the driver was attacked and stabbed several times by armed hijackers while waiting to fetch passengers on Effingham Road.

