East London Department of Labour official arrested for corruption while allegedly taking R1,000 from business owners

An East London Department of Labour official has been arrested on corruption charges. Eastern Cape police said the 41-year-old official was arrested in his car on Monday in Amalinda Main Road, East London.

“Members attached to Anti-Corruption Unit received information from two victims about a person who visited their business places and demanded money,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. Mawisa said according to information, the accused began demanding money from the victims in July 2023. “The suspect allegedly collected money from the victims, claiming that he was going to register their employees for UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) benefits.”

He said the victims alleged paid an amount of R3,000 and another amount of R1,300. “Thorough investigation by police members led to his arrest when he was in his car, collecting another R1,000 from these victims.” Mawisa said the suspect appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and has been released on R1,000 bail.