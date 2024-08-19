East London K9 Unit cop gunned down outside his home

An East London policeman was killed at his home on Sunday morning. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the 42-year-old sergeant was gunned down in front of his home on Sunday morning at approximately 5am.

He was off-duty at the time of the shooting incident. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said according to the information, it is alleged the policeman was shot by unknown gunmen in front of his residence at NU11b, Mdantsane outside East London. “On police arrival, they found his body with gunshot wounds on his upper body.

“During the investigation, they discovered that nothing had been taken from his belongings, and his vehicle was found on the scene.” Mawisa said the circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. “No arrest has been made.The case has immediately been referred to the Directorate of Priority Crime and Investigation unit (Hawks) for further investigation.”

The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has described the incident as shocking and frustrating, as police members are the ones whose mandate is to fight crime and yet they become statistics of police killings by heartless criminals. She called upon the public to come forward with information that can assist in bringing the perpetrators to book. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the sergeant and the colleagues, and may his soul rest in peace," said Nene.