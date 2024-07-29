East London man accused of defrauding Eskom of R6 million, released on bail

An East London man accused of defrauding public enterprise Eskom of R16 million, has been released on bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court, a Hawks spokesperson said today. Samkele Magcakini, 36, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) and charged with fraud, forgery and uttering.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Magcakini appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court and has been released on bail of R5,000. Explaining the merits of the case, Mhlakuvana said on January 23, 2020, it is alleged that Eskom advertised a tender for the provision of facilities management services for Eskom Real Estate in the Mthatha zone. “It is reported that a contract was awarded to Sizamahlaba PTY Ltd company as well as another company.”

Magcakini is an employee of the business entity. “Subsequently, the accused on behalf of the company reportedly submitted a Health and Safety file containing information about health and safety management for the project to health and safety inspectors. “Upon the evaluation of the file, it was established that some of the health and safety certificates submitted were fraudulent.”

The matter was referred to the Hawks and Magcakini's was arrested last week. “The investigation revealed that Eskom was prejudiced R6 million in cash.” The matter has been adjourned to August 7 for further investigation.