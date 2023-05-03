Eastern Cape Anti-Gang Unit arrest man who allegedly shot and killed cop at Motherwell Magistrate’s Court

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape’s Anti-Gang unit arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a police sergeant who was serving as a court orderly at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning. At the time of his death, the 42-year-old sergeant had 16 years’ service with the police.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said that according to the police’s preliminary investigation, the arrested suspect entered the Motherwell Court building at about 9.20am, disarmed the member, shot and killed him with the State firearm and thereafter fled on foot. “Members of the Anti-Gang unit who were patrolling the area immediately responded and were alerted by a taxi driver that the suspect who was possession of the firearm was in the taxi. “The suspect immediately opened fire at the police and members returned fire, and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital under police guard,” Kinana said.

Kinana also said that police recovered the member’s state firearm, and commuters who were in the taxi at the time were not injured in the crossfire. In another incident in East London, a manhunt continues for a group of suspects who shot and killed a sergeant who was at the time of his death responding to an armed robbery at the Fidelity premises on Monday. General Fannie Masemola has ordered the mobilisation of resources into apprehending those responsible for the death of a 41-year-old sergeant attached to the Public Order Police (POP) unit in East London.

Masemola also confirmed that at the time of his death, the sergeant from East London had been serving for 14 years. Masemola has on behalf of SAPS management condemned both incidents, saying that police continue to mobilise resources in the fight against serious and violent crime. “We cannot have a situation where members are killed in a court of law and while responding to the call of duty. Our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of our fallen heroes.