Eastern Cape bloody weekend: Man killed in nightclub, woman shot dead while leaving work

Durban – Two people were brutally killed in Gqeberha this weekend. In the first incident a 38-year-old man was stabbed at a nightclub in Bethelsdorp on Saturday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a 38-year-old man died at Livingstone hospital from stab wounds to his head and neck. The victim was identified as Jeremy Mopp. “It is alleged that Mopp was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a nightclub in Bethelsdorp.”

Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have information about the murder to contact the Bethelsdorp SAPS at 071 475 1953 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In another incident, a 49-year-old woman was shot dead on Sunday night at around 7pm in the St George’s Park area. “It is alleged the deceased was on her way to get into her transport after she finished working when was approached by a unknown suspect who pulled her aside and fired multiple shots at her,” said Janse Van Rensburg.

The suspect ran away. The woman died in hospital. Janse Van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting was unknown. Anyone with information on the woman’s murder should contact Detective Sergeant Ridwaan Baatjies of the Humewood SAPS at 073 130 3018.