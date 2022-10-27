Eastern Cape boy, 6, disappears while whole family is asleep

Rustenburg – A six-year-old boy disappear under mysterious circumstance while asleep in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. The police in Lusikisiki have appealed to the community to help them to locate Oluchuku Wongile Obiat who went missing on October 16.

“According to information, Oluchuku Wongile Obiat from Mafdikane, Lusikisiki was at his home sleeping with his family and when they awoke the following morning, he was nowhere to be found. “Anyone who can assist in allocating him is asked to contact Captain Sakwe at 083 364 6126 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Captain Namhla Mdleleni said in a statement. In a separate incident, the police in the Free State said four children were found dead inside an old car in Petsena near Rietz on Wednesday.

The four cousins were left in the care of their 72-year-old grandmother, she last saw them playing outise around 11:30. "It is alleged that on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at about 5pm police received a complaint from a house in Petsana where children were trapped inside a car. “On arrival police found three boys and one girl laying next to a silver Volvo S40 sedan and all four children were already certified dead," Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the kids were last seen playing outside at about 11:30 under the supervision of their 72-year-old grandmother. “When the granny went to look for them she could not find them until at about 4.30pm when one of the family members found them in the old car unconscious. “They tried to open the doors but the doors were locked from the inside until they forcefully opened it and took all four children out and called the emergency personnel.

