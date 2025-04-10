Eastern Cape businessman arrested for R217,000 water tender fraud

An Eastern Cape businessman arrested on allegations of water tender fraud has been released on R2,000 bail. Thabo Caza, the Director of Bay Breeze Trading 390 CC, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as Hawks) following fraud dating back five years.

Caza made a first appearance this week in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of fraud, forgery, uttering, and theft. Speaking about the incident Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it is alleged that on 21 August 2020, the Development Section of Amatola Water advertised a tender application for hiring water tankers to supply water to various communities within the Sarah Baartman areas. "There were various requirements for one to qualify for the tender, one stipulated that a possession of a licensed water tanker by the prospective service provider must be produced," said Hawks' spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

"It is further alleged that on August 27, 2020, Caza’s company, through misrepresentation to defraud Amatola Water, submitted a fake vehicle registration certificate claiming to have been issued by the relevant Licensing Authorities from the Department of Transport, whereas it was not. After the services were rendered, the accused submitted his invoices to Amatola for payment, which was paid to his business entity. "During auditing, discrepancies were picked up and the matter was referred to the Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU), where later it was handed over to the Hawks for thorough probing."

The Hawks' investigations found that Amatola Water was defrauded of more than R217,000 in cash. Further investigation led to Caza's arrest by the Hawks on April 9, 2025. Caza appeared in the court on the same day of his detention and was released on R2,000 bail. The case was adjourned until 23 April 2025 for legal counsel. IOL News