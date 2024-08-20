Eastern Cape clerk who defrauded company of R1.6 million released on R100 bail

A 44-year-old clerk briefly appeared in Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court after allegedly defrauding her former employer of R1.6 million Yolandy Nortie was released on R100 bail following her arrest on Monday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

Eastern Cape spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. said between September 2019 and November 2022, Nortier was employed by FSPA Managers & Consultants in Newton Park, Gqeberha, as a clerk. Mgolodela said Nortie’s duties involved providing administrative and secretarial support to Sectional Title and Homeowners Association clients. “The company manages 82 housing complexes across the Gqeberha region and part of FSPA’s daily functions is the maintaining of bank accounts as well as general ledgers of each of the 82 housing complexes.

“The various bank accounts are managed through a joint trust account and levies for each of the 82 housing complexes are paid from this account,” said Mgolodela. Mgolodela said that on November 2, 2022, a complainant in the case was alerted to the fact that a refund of levies to two different owners was paid into the same bank account and that prompted the lodging of a complaint with the Hawks. “The investigations revealed that Nortier had 17 different bank accounts in her name wherein she diverted monies that were due to the clients thus prejudicing the company more than R1.6 million,” she said.

She said Nortier was arrested on Monday and was released on R100 bail due to her present economic status. She is expected back in court again on September 9 for an appointment of a legal representative.