Eastern Cape company director in court for tender fraud worth R1.9 million

Cape Town - A company director from the Eastern Cape made a brief appearance in the Ngqushwa Magistrate’s Court after being charged with tender fraud worth R1.9 million. Buhlebemvelo Dlomo, 36, director of AM Engineering Consulting was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in East London.

“It is alleged that a tender was advertised at Ngqushwa Local Municipality for the electrification of houses in the Ngqushwa villages. The tender was awarded to AM Engineering Consulting Pty Ltd. “It is further alleged that the company colluded with the former Ngqushwa Municipal Technical Director, Siyamcela Zukile Innocent Msipha and former Engineer Unathi Mbeka in successfully orchestrating the more than R1.9 million fraudulent transactions,” Mgolodela said. She said Mbeka, 40, and Msipha, 42, were arrested in December 2022.

The duo has since been released on R7 000 bail each. Dlomo, who appeared alongside his co-accused was granted R4 000 bail. Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the investigation team for being hellbent on eradicating commercial crime that deprives communities of opportunities for better and improved service delivery.