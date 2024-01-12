Eastern Cape cop charged after argument at tavern ends in tragedy

An Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested for murder after he allegedly shot a man during an argument last Sunday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Constable Siyanda Ntontela and a friend were involved in an argument with the now deceased man, Tokoloho Sebaka, at a tavern.

"The argument escalated into a fight, and Constable Ntontela allegedly fired a shot from his State-issued firearm that hit Sebaka in the stomach," said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. He said Sebaka was rushed to hospital, where he died. Shuping said the police officer only reported the incident the following day.

Constable Ntontela was arrested and has since appeared in court. "The case was postponed to January 18 for a formal bail application, and he will remain in custody," Shuping said. In Somerset West, a policeman was charged for murder after he allegedly fatally wounded a man on Boxing Day.

At the time, the Ipid said the policeman was reportedly in a van when they spotted the four civilians. They searched them and ordered them to go back home. When they refused, the officer fired a shot at one of them, fatally wounding him. Last year, more than 5,000 police officers were arrested and charged. According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, 5,489 police officers were charged with various crimes.