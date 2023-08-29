Eastern Cape cop killer gets 15 years in prison

A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Ntabankulu High Court in the Eastern Cape. Mkhanyisi Gcwabe, 46, was found guilty of the murder of Sergeant Mzuvukile Siphendu, 40, at a tavern in Ntsundu on July 19, 2022.

Sergeant Siphendu was attached to the Tabase police station in Mount Fletcher. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said the murder was investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Mthatha. "The investigation revealed that Gcwabe had a dispute with the police sergeant where Gcwabe pulled out his firearm and fatally shot the official.

"On July 21, 2022, Gcwabe was arrested by the Mthatha-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation. He was remanded in police custody for the duration of his trial after his bail application was successfully opposed," Mhlakuvana said. After numerous court appearances, he was convicted. Gcwabe was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine.