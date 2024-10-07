Eastern Cape cops hunt for a heavily armed gang after six patrollers killed, four wounded in ambush

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a gang of heavily armed men after six patrollers were gunned down in an ambush near Qumbu, at the weekend. At least four more people were wounded.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said a gang of eight men, armed with rifles and handguns, opened fire on the community patrollers at the Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls near Qumbu. “Six people succumbed to their injuries, and four victims were rushed to the nearest hospital,” Nkohli said. “It is said that the patrollers were at a local school, and were preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked. The suspects are still at large, and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.”

Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has condemned the shooting. “We have mobilised maximum resources, and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked. We will do our best to ensure that those who were behind this mass shooting are apprehended,” Mene said. “As the Service, we condemn this incident, and we also extend our condolences to the families of the deceased persons. We would also like to wish those who are injured a speedy recovery.”