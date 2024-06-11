Eastern Cape cops in hot water after shooting at Polo driver who refused to stop at roadblock

Two Eastern Cape police officers who allegedly shot and killed a VW Polo driver after he refused to stop during a roadblock appeared at the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said Sergeant Fezeka Puwe, 45, and Constable Ayanda Canon Nodolo, 30, from Crime Prevention Unit were released on R1,000 bail.

Shuping explained that on April 29, 2024, a 28-year-old man driving a VW Polo refused to stop at a roadblock and a high speed chase ensued. He said the two police officers allegedly fired shots at the vehicle until it stopped. “When they opened the door, they found the deceased in the driver's seat, with his head on the steering wheel. The victim was declared dead on the scene,” said Shuping.

Shuping said the incident was reported to IPID for investigation. “Sergeant Puwe and Constable Nodolo were arrested by Ipid investigators earlier today, and charged for murder.” The case was postponed to July 29, 2024 for further investigations.

In another incident, a South African Police Services (SAPS) constable has been sentenced to three life terms of imprisonment for killing his wife and her siblings. Earlier, IOL reported that Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza was found guilty of the triple murder and sentenced in the High Court of South Africa: Mpumalanga Division on Tuesday. Khoza, 38, who was stationed at Masoyi Police Station, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Nomthandazo Suzan Mnisi, 31, on April 30, 2023.

The murder took place in in Sand River Trust, Hazyview. “Evidence before court is that Khoza and his wife Mnisi had marital problems and they called a meeting, with the wife's family, to assist them with their marital problems,” said Shuping. “In that meeting, the wife’s brother Dennis Mkhantshwa, 42, called Khoza a ‘small boy’ and this angered him.

“He went to his bedroom, opened the safe and took out his service firearm. He then went back to the sitting room where the meeting was taking place as he wanted to show them what a small boy can do.” Shuping said he opened fire, killing his wife’s sister Colisile Mnisi, 32, who was a nurse at Matikwane Hospital. “All three died on scene.”