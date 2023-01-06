Pretoria – Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a gunman who killed a taxi driver and a passenger at Sithangameni, Qumbu after pretending to be a passenger. Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the incident happened on Wednesday at around 6.30pm after the suspect was dropped of at Sithangameni.

“According to information, the taxi driver, 45, together with a passenger, 40, were short at by an unidentified suspect who allegedly pretended to be one of the passengers in a local taxi. “It is alleged that as the driver was busy delivering other commuters in the local villages. The suspect who was wearing traditional attire asked the driver to drop him at Sithangameni as he was going to Gurha village. “At the stop, the driver was busy counting his change when the suspect suddenly drew a firearm and shot both the driver and the passenger dead,” Kinana said.

Kinana said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were currently under investigation. “Police have opened two murder cases.” Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is requested to please contact the Sulenkama or Qumbu Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10111.

