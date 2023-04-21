Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating two separate murder incidents whereby a taxi boss was gunned down in Butterworth and the bodies of three males were discovered with gunshot wounds at Indwe. These two incident took place on Wednesday at Main Road in Mzamo Township, Indwe and in Butterworth.

In the first incident on Wednesday at about 9pm, police were summoned to a complaint of shooting at the Main Road in Mzamo Township, Indwe. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that when police arrived in the first incident three male bodies with gunshot wounds were found lying on the road. “The circumstances surrounding the murders are unknown at this stage and a case of murder (three counts) was opened for further investigation,” Nkohli said.

In another unrelated incident, a 52-year-old taxi owner succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds after being rushed to a local hospital in Butterworth. “It is alleged that the victim was waiting for his lift to arrive when unknown suspects shot him several times before fleeing. “It is further alleged that a second victim, who was attempting to assist was also shot, and injured. The motive behind these attacks are unknown,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli further added that police are urging anyone with information that could assist in both these cases to contact the investigating team on 082 301 7762. Provincial Commissioner lieutenant general Nomthetheleli Mene has iterated that, “our team of seasoned detectives will definitely not rest until these perpetrators are arrested and brought before court”. “We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of these ruthless and callous killers.