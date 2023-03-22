Eastern Cape couple bust with R75 000 worth of drugs

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape couple were arrested after they were arrested for travelling with drugs by members of the East London Tactical Response Team (TRT). According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, after the TRT’s R75 000 drug bust, the investigation was taken over by the East London based So­uth African Narcotics Enforcement ​ Bure­au (SANEB) of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks.

Promise Uchechukwu, 29, and his girlfriend, Anihle Sikade, 27, were arrested on Saturday, March 18. “It is alleged that on March 18, mem­bers attached to TRT discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition and fi­rearm while searching a house in the Cuba ad­ministrative area in Butterworth. They arrested one suspect. An Eastern Cape couple appeared in court on drug charges. Photo: Hawks “On the same day, they received further information that the drug dealer from East London who supplied the suspects with drugs was on his way to Butterworth for another delivery.

“The members had a de­scription of the veh­icle which is normal­ly used to deliver the drugs and kept ob­servation on the N2 near Komga when they noticed the suspici­ous vehicle,” Mgolodela said. She said the vehicle was stopped and searched. Upon searching the vehicle, five packets of tik were found hidden under the passenger seat.

An Eastern Cape couple appeared in court on drug charges. Photo: Hawks “The driver and his girlfriend were arrested for dealing in drugs. “Five 100g packets of tik to the street value of R75​ 000 and a Ford Ecosport worth R80 000 were seized during the arrest,” Mgolodela said. The couple appeared in the Komga Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Their case was postponed until March 28 for a bail application. The Hawks stated more arrests were imminent as their investigation continued. [email protected]