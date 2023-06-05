Eastern Cape father who allegedly raped his 8-year-old son and then chained him, arrested

Durban - An Eastern Cape father who allegedly raped his 8-year-old son and then went on the run from police has been arrested. It is alleged that on May 31, community members alerted police about the maltreatment and abuse of the child at a home in the Mgababa Village outside Peddie.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu: “When police arrived at the house, they found the child alone and cuffed with a chain. He was freed and taken for medical treatment and to a place of safety.” Naidu said the father had been on the run, and police were on the hunt for him. “On Sunday (June 4), the investigating officer traced the suspect to a relative’s house in NU11 in Motherwell in Gqeberha.

“He was arrested and is detained on charges of rape and child neglect.” Naidu said the father was expected to make his first appearance in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant Nomthetheleli Mene, on hearing of the incident, expressed her shock and sadness at the inhumane treatment of the young child.

“It is our responsibility as parents and/or caretakers to take control and protect our children, yet it is very sad when these very people become perpetrators instead of protectors. “As we marked Child Protection Week, we need to strive for zero tolerance on crimes against children as enshrined in our Constitution and the Children’s Act. “We appreciate the efforts of the communities for looking out for our children and for reporting the maltreatment of children who do not have a voice. Let us be the voice for those who can’t and stop the scourge of violence against the vulnerable.”