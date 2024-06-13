Eastern Cape floods: Police recover body of 11th victim

The body the 11th person who drowned in the floods in the Eastern Cape has been recovered. Police said the recovery was done by the Gqeberha K9 Search and Rescue and Diving Unit on Wednesday afternoon in the Swartkops River next to Melbrooks Avenue in Kariega.

“It is alleged that on June 6, 2024, an unidentified man was crossing the river near Kwanobuhle when he experienced some difficulty and disappeared in the strong current,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. “His identity is currently unknown and police are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying him, to contact [SA Police Service] SAPS Kariega.” Naidu said the search for two other women who are believed to have drowned or are reported missing in separate incidents due to the recent floods, was continuing.

“Inquest dockets have been opened for all the drownings.” Some of the victims who lost their lives where as young as four-years-old. The victims of the floods have been identified as four-year-old Alutha Brown, Ndumiso Booysen, 41; Tamsanqa Plaatjies, 62; and Thandixolo Jonas, 46; Abronita Adams, 18; Clive Noah, 72; and Sicelo Lusipho, 32.