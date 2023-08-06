Eastern Cape man, 55, sentenced to 20 years for raping minor

An Eastern Cape man, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday by the Butterworth Regional Court for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Police in Eastern Cape said the convicted rapist, Ntuthuko Cakatha, raped the victim in the Mangati Area, just outside Dutywa in the Mbashe Local Municipality. The incident took place on 2 March, 2019. Regional police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the victim knew Cakatha, as he used to call her to his home at times for assistance.

On the day of the incident, Cakatha called the 12-year-old girl to his home but then closed his doors and raped her, Mawisa explained. “The minor reported the incident to her grandmother who alerted the Police and the case was opened for investigation at Dutywa Police Station. The suspect was arrested,” Mawisa said. Two days later, on March 4, 2019, Cakatha’s bail was opposed.

Cakatha remained in police custody and his case continued at Butterworth Regional Court . On Wednesday, Cakatha was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting the minor. Warrant officer Siyabulela Yeyana was applauded for his work on the case that led to a successful prosecution.

In a separate case unrelated to Cakatha’s sentencing, a 54-year-old man was sentenced to three life sentences for raping a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions from 2018 to 2019. The name of the accused was withheld because he was in a relationship with the aunt of the 12-year-old victim. The accused was sentenced to Mothibistad Regional Court in the Northern Cape.