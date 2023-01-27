Eastern Cape man arrested after he was caught off-loading frozen chicken from a hijacked delivery truck

Durban - An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he was caught offloading frozen chickens from a hijacked delivery truck. Police said they were arresting the suspect for being in possession of suspected stolen goods.

Police in the Eastern Cape said they received information on Thursday at noon about a black Corsa bakkie, which was busy off-loading bags of frozen chicken at a house in Ingwe Street, NU1, Motherwell. “Upon arrival, members discovered that the garage was full of half frozen bags of chicken and that the driver of the bakkie was loading some of the bags into his bakkie,” said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart. She said further investigations revealed that a delivery truck carrying bags of chicken was hijacked earlier in the morning in Swartkops.

“The truck was later recovered in Kwazakele. The black Corsa bakkie and bags of chicken were confiscated by SAPS and the bags of chicken was handed over to the company. “The estimated value of the chicken recovered amounts to almost R380 000,” she said. A 34 year-old man is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

