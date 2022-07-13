Eastern Cape man hands himself over to police after allegedly beating girlfriend to death with a plank

Pretoria – A 39-year-old Eastern Cape man handed himself to police in Kwadwesi, Gqeberha on Tuesday, after he allegedly beat his girlfriend to death with a plank. According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the deceased and her boyfriend were drinking when they later engaged in an argument which led him to allegedly assault his girlfriend with a plank on her head.

Story continues below Advertisement

“After the brawl, they both went to bed. The suspect left the house on Tuesday morning and when he later returned at approximately 6.30pm, he noticed that she was still in bed but was not responding. “The suspect, accompanied by his brother reported the incident at SAPS Kwadwesi. Police went to the house in Mdwara Street, Govan Mbeki where they found her dead with visible injuries to her face,” said Janse van Rensburg. The suspect is expected to appear at the New Brighton Magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

In a similar incident, two brothers, aged 22 and 16, as well as their two teenage friends, are alleged to have killed the siblings’ mother’s boyfriend in February by assaulting him with bottles and sticks. They appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The two brothers remain in custody, after being denied bail while their co-accused are out on bail. The State said the post-mortem result which had been outstanding, was now completed but a clinical report was still outstanding.

Story continues below Advertisement

The four are charged with the murder of Mfano Mandana, which is alleged to have taken place on 10th Street in Clermont. They are alleged to have assaulted Mandana with bottles and sticks in the presence of witnesses. He died at RK Khan Hospital. The matter was adjourned to August to allow for further investigations.

Story continues below Advertisement