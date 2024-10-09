Eastern Cape man killed in shoot-out with police after murdering officer and stealing his firearm

An Eastern Cape man who was wanted for allegedly killing a police officer and stealing his work firearm, was shot dead during a gunfight with police on Wednesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said police received information about a suspect hiding at Mqangqweni location in Ngqeleni.

“When police arrived at the scene, it is said that they were met by a hail of bullets, and they responded by shooting back, which resulted into the death of the suspect. The deceased man is believed to be in his early thirties,’’ said Nkohli. Nkohli added that police searched the place and found a stolen firearm believed to be that of a deceased officer. “An inquest docket was opened, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was also summoned to the scene for further investigation,” added Nkohli.

In another incident, a man who had injured a police constable during a stop-and-search operation on September 14, was shot and killed by police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal after trying to shoot officers. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that based on intelligence, they tracked the suspect's location to a house in Ohlange, Inanda. As officers arrived and identified themselves, the suspect opened fire. In the ensuing exchange, the man was shot and killed. Three officers sustained minor injuries.